NLE Choppa Says He’s Releasing A Herb As Alternative To BBL Surgery

NLE Choppa announced his plans to release a herbal alternative to the “Brazilian butt lift” surgery in 2022.

NLE Choppa claims to have an all-natural alternative to the “Brazilian butt lift.”

The Memphis native announced plans to release a herb that supposedly produces the same results as a BBL without surgery. NLE Choppa also declared his herb would increase breast size.

“2022 I will be presenting a herb that NATURALLY works ass a BBL also increases breast size,” he wrote via Twitter. “For every 3000 SURGERIES there is one death. Let’s naturally get the body you want. I am here to assist.”

NLE Choppa’s herbal alternative was met with skepticism on social media, prompting him to lash out at his doubters.

“Why when I try to help y’all it’s jokes, or I’m crazy, or it’s impossible,” he wrote. “Y’all immature and should innerstand I’m trying to help our queens and kings. When your sister or friend pass away for putting plastic in the body, or transferring fat remember yo jokie joke.”

— NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) January 3, 2022

Although NLE Choppa believes in conspiracy theories, he’s not wrong about the dangers of BBL surgery. According to the New York Times, the “Brazilian butt lift” has the highest mortality rate of any cosmetic surgery.

“The mortality rate from BBL is estimated to be as high as 1 in 3,000,” Dr. Samuel Lin, an Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School, told Harper’s Bazaar last year. “This is greater than any other cosmetic surgery. Any patient considering BBL should be informed of the risk of death from this procedure.”