NLE Choppa Explains Difference Between “Badussy” & “Bussy”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Memphis-bred rapper continues to deny accusations he’s gay or bisexual.

NLE Choppa generated a lot of online attention with his latest single. The polarizing chorus for “S### Me Out 2” had some listeners questioning Choppa’s sexuality while supporters of the track appreciated his confidence.

“If I was a bad b####, I’d wanna f### me too, I’d wanna suck me too, I’d wanna s### me too. If I was a bad b####, I’d wanna hump me too,” NLE Choppa says on “S### Me Out 2.”

In addition to the hook stirring up opposing views, another line in the song also raised some eyebrows. Choppa felt the need to go on the X social media platform to explain his “smell like badussy” bar.

Badussy is a Memphis term meaning something smelling like booty, dick, and p#### referring to the smell of intercourse between a man and woman — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 13, 2024

“Badussy And Bussy [boy p####] Two Different Things,” Choppa posted. He also wrote, “Badussy is a Memphis term meaning something smelling like booty, d###, and p#### referring to the smell of intercourse between a man and woman.”

Bernie Mack popularized the portmanteau term “badussy” in 1997. The late stand-up comedian used the word in a scene from Def Jam’s How to Be a Player movie which also starred Bill Bellamy and Natalie Desselle.

NLE Choppa has constantly faced accusations of being homosexual or bisexual. In response, the 21-year-old rapper repeatedly insisted he is only sexually attracted to women.

“S### Me Out 2” arrived on Friday (April 12) as the sequel to 2022’s “S### Me Out” off the Cottonwood 2 album. Choppa recently started the “Thrust Challenge” to help promote the record.