NLE Choppa Explains Difference Between “Badussy” & “Bussy”

NLE Choppa generated a lot of online attention with his latest single. The polarizing chorus for “S### Me Out 2” had some listeners questioning Choppa’s sexuality while supporters of the track appreciated his confidence.
“If I was a bad b####, I’d wanna f### me too, I’d wanna suck me too, I’d wanna s### me too. If I was a bad b####, I’d wanna hump me too,” NLE Choppa says on “S### Me Out 2.”
In addition to the hook stirring up opposing views, another line in the song also raised some eyebrows. Choppa felt the need to go on the X social media platform to explain his “smell like badussy” bar.
“Badussy And Bussy [boy p####] Two Different Things,” Choppa posted. He also wrote, “Badussy is a Memphis term meaning something smelling like booty, d###, and p#### referring to the smell of intercourse between a man and woman.”
Bernie Mack popularized the portmanteau term “badussy” in 1997. The late stand-up comedian used the word in a scene from Def Jam’s How to Be a Player movie which also starred Bill Bellamy and Natalie Desselle.
NLE Choppa has constantly faced accusations of being homosexual or bisexual. In response, the 21-year-old rapper repeatedly insisted he is only sexually attracted to women.
“S### Me Out 2” arrived on Friday (April 12) as the sequel to 2022’s “S### Me Out” off the Cottonwood 2 album. Choppa recently started the “Thrust Challenge” to help promote the record.