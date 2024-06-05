Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa upset some people online. Footage of the 21-year-old rapper performing “S### Me Out 2” at a Jewish coming-of-age ceremony for pre-teens ignited controversy.

“Why don’t y’all bash men for promoting inappropriate songs in front of children like y’all do to female rappers? Mind y’all bat mitzvah are for 12-year-olds,” an X user posted on Monday (June 3).

The following day, NLE Choppa responded, “I performed the clean version to this song at the bat mitzvah actually!! And the kids rapped the curse words loud and clear in front of their parents [anyway]!!”

He also tweeted, “Mfers get mad at me for performing, doing my job when y’all kids be out here doing all type of grown activities. Yea skipping 3rd period to get that lil cherry pop under the bleachers. MF better worry bout that.”

NLE Choppa dropped “S### Me Out 2” on April 12, 2024. The track serves as the sequel to 2022’s “S### Me Out” which became a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

After premiering “S### Me Out 2” at the Rolling Loud California festival in March, some fans began questioning NLE Choppa’s sexuality. However, the Memphis native has stated he identifies as heterosexual.

Soul Train But At A Bat Mitzvah 😂 pic.twitter.com/iI6YBBeOOB — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 3, 2024

I performed the clean version to this song at the bat mitzvah actually !! And the kids rapped the curse words loud and clear in front of their parents any way !! https://t.co/Aq3Q3m2tpx — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 4, 2024