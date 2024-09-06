NLE Choppa’s “Coming Out” Announcement Sparks Fan Backlash 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa took to social media, announcing he was “coming out,” leaving fans perplexed.

On Thursday (September 5), the 21-year-old rapper hopped on (X) Twitter with a pair of mirror selfies alongside the message, “I’m Coming Out ….”

He also posted similar images with the same caption on Instagram.

The context-less post raised eyebrows with fans divided. Some assumed he was making an announcement about his sexuality. Others believed he was trolling, while some accused him of “baiting” the LGTBQ community.

Hours later, NLE Choppa returned with another post, clearing up any confusion.

“Out… With ‘OR WHAT,’” he wrote alongside a snippet of the visuals for this new single. Furthermore, NLE confirmed his third studio album is on the way, adding, “Project SEPT 27.”

However, the post garnered an angry reaction from fans outraged over the trolling.

Several people replied with “corny,” while one person wrote, “blocked. unfollowed. name muted.”

Another user shared a clip of NLE speaking at a recent Black Pride Event in Atlanta, insisting his support of the LGBTQ community was genuine.

“the way he stood there and lied…” they wrote. “The way he’s literally queer baiting and the LGBTQ community is eating it up,” another user added.

Earlier this week, NLE Choppa shared a highlight reel from his set at The Bank. During his performance, he insisted his performance wasn’t a “gimick” and said he didn’t need extra views or numbers. “I’m really here to make a difference and show y’all it’s love,” he concluded. “No matter what.”