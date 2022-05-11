No I.D. Becomes Adviser For Golden State Warriors’ Record Label

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Golden State Entertainment also announced it signed Chicago’s Rhymefest and J.U.I.C.E. to multi-album deals.

Grammy-winning producer No I.D. joined the newly-launched Golden State Entertainment to serve as its Creative and Strategic Adviser.

The label, which is an affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, announced the No I.D. hiring on Tuesday (May 10). The former Def Jam and Capitol Music Group executive will produce for GSE artists in addition to his work as an adviser.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Golden State Entertainment and its Chief Business Officer, my longtime friend David Kelly, on this exciting new venture,” No I.D. said in a press release. “We are on the cusp of something truly special and I look forward to discovering new ways to bridge the worlds of content, sports, entertainment and technology.”

GSE also added Rhymefest and J.U.I.C.E. to its roster. Both rappers agreed to multi-album deals with the label.

Although GSE is based in the Bay Area, it has deep ties to the Chicago Hip Hop scene. The label’s CBO David Kelly, Rhymefest, J.U.I.C.E. and No I.D. all hail from the Windy City.

Before Kelly became the Warriors’ Chief Legal Officer, he rapped under the name Capital D. He was a member of a group called All Natural.

GSE isn’t strictly veterans of the Chicago Hip Hop scene. Georgia Anne Muldrow and Oakland-based artist MAYZIN will be releasing music through the label.

Stream GSE’s first release, a MAYZIN and Bam Bam collaboration titled “Wheels Up,” below.