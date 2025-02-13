Noel Gallagher Rips Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Calls It “Absolute Nonsense”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Noel Gallagher didn’t hold back when asked about Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance, brushing it off as “absolute nonsense” and admitting he couldn’t even sit through the entire set.

The former Oasis guitarist weighed in on the rapper’s landmark performance during an appearance on TalkSPORT Tuesday (February 11), making it clear he wasn’t impressed.

Asked for his thoughts on Lamar’s set, Gallagher was blunt. “I had to switch it off,” he said. “It was absolute nonsense.”

Kendrick Lamar made history as the first solo rapper to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, an accomplishment widely celebrated across the entertainment world. However, Gallagher, never one to shy away from controversial opinions, was entirely unmoved by the spectacle.

When pressed on what specifically bothered him about the performance, the “Don’t Look Back in Anger” singer admitted he didn’t give it much of a chance.

“I didn’t watch it all, I just switched it off,” Gallagher said. “There was like 300 people getting out of a car in the first two minutes.”

It turns out the halftime spectacle in general isn’t something Gallagher cares for. “I don’t like the halftime nonsense,” he continued. “It’s usually artists I don’t like.”

When asked if he had a favorite Super Bowl show of years past, Gallagher made it clear he doesn’t tune in at all. “I never watch it, I’m not interested in it,” he said.

Despite Gallagher’s dismissal, Lamar’s set sparked plenty of debate online. Some praised his artistry and the cultural significance of a solo rapper headlining one of the year’s biggest televised moments.

Others, like Gallagher, weren’t won over, with some critics even calling it the worst performance in a decade.

Music publication NME ranked Lamar’s show among the greatest Super Bowl performances of all time, placing it third behind Michael Jackson’s legendary 1993 set and Prince’s rain-soaked 2007 show.