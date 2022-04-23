Norbes Is About To Lose Epic Battle With URL

Ultimate Rap League is on the verge of winning its lawsuit against former talent scout Norbes by default.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, URL asked for a default judgment after Norbes didn’t respond to its copyright infringement lawsuit. The company sued him for allegedly profiting off pirated streams shared in his private Facebook group.

URL filed its initial complaint with the court on March 3. Norbes, whose real name is Dagoberto Velez, was served with the lawsuit on March 22. He needed to respond within due within 21 days, but the April 12 deadline came and went with no answer.

“I, Brenna B. Mahoney, Clerk of Court of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, do hereby certify that the defendant, Dagoberto Velez, has not filed an answer or otherwise moved with respect to the complaint herein,” the court clerk confirmed. “The default of defendant Dagoberto Velez is hereby noted pursuant to Rule 55(a) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.”

URL cut ties with Norbes over “unprofessional conduct” in 2020. URL claimed he began engaging in underhanded tactics to undermine the company after his own lawsuit failed.

The battle rap league suggested maximum statutory damages of $150,000 for each copyrighted work that was pirated in its lawsuit. URL also requested a permanent injunction to stop Norbes’ alleged infringement.