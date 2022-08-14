Normani Denies Being Lazy And Unmotivated To Make Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Singer Normani is denying claims she’s slacking when it comes to her music career After fans questioned her on Twitter. Read more!

Normani shuts down accusations she lost ‘motivation’ to keep making music

Normani has fiercely responded to claims that she lost the “motivation” to keep making music.

In a Twitter post, the “Fair” singer replied to fans who questioned her work ethic.

The original user’s tweet, which has since been listed as private, read,

“No idea where Normani’s motivation (no pun intended) has gone but I just don’t see the same passion from her as I used to,” referencing the artist’s debut 2019 hit “Motivation.”

just shut the f### up https://t.co/puMktqrUNR — Normani (@Normani) August 9, 2022

It continued, “Before y’all start, it’s not depression so don’t even go THERE!”

Another user replied to the tweet, “What happens when you’ve gotten comfortable and you’re not HUNGRY anymore.”

Quote-tweeting the reply, Normani simply wrote, “Just shut the f##k up.”

Hours later, the Fifth Harmony singer responded to another user, who reacted to the first interaction by writing, “It’s so interesting that people that have no clue what it’s like to be in the music industry & the complexities that can come with that, but will dish out unwanted & rude opinions all the time smh.”

The 26-year-old quoted the user’s tweet, writing atop it, “on top of real life s### going on in my personal life.”

on top of real life s### going on in my personal life https://t.co/7mGazh341J — Normani (@Normani) August 10, 2022

After releasing “Motivation” in 2019, Normani dropped single “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B in 2021 and “Fair” in March this year. She also featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Diamonds” and Calvin Harris’ “New to You.”

The musician is yet to set a release date for her debut album, though she asserted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December that she was “almost done” with it.