Normani Floored By DK Metcalf’s Romantic Flower Surprise Proposal

Normani flashed her dazzling engagement ring after DK Metcalf’s heartfelt proposal, which featured a romantic floral treasure hunt.

Normani flashed some serious bling after Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf popped the question in Houston during an intimate family gathering on March 12.

The couple, whose romance blossomed thanks to matchmaking friends Ciara and Russell Wilson, made headlines after Metcalf orchestrated a floral treasure hunt ending with a heartfelt proposal.

The 27-year-old wide receiver, fresh off inking a reported five-year, $150 million contract with the Steelers, ensured the engagement announcement was as epic as the proposal.

“Hold that rock up, baby!” Metcalf playfully urged Normani at the March 13 press conference announcing his blockbuster trade to Pittsburgh.

Metcalf didn’t simply get down on one knee; he crafted an elaborate flower delivery, each bouquet accompanied by a chapter of their love story, culminating with an unforgettable final note: “Will you marry me?”

“I started sending her flowers with a story,” Metcalf revealed. “The last letter on the flower said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And she said yes.”

Normani, the former Fifth Harmony standout who skyrocketed to solo fame with hits like “Wild Side,” was caught off guard by the romantic gesture.

DK Metcalf Proposed To Normani In Front Of Their Families

The proposal occurred amid a casual gathering in Houston, strategically timed during Metcalf’s sister’s spring break to blend both families in celebration.

“My family and her family was in Houston,” Metcalf explained. “It was my sister’s spring break, and I just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with the ring.”

The singer and NFL star first crossed paths at one of Ciara’s star-studded soirées back in 2020. Still, sparks didn’t officially fly until June 2022, when they were seen sharing a cozy dinner at Santa Monica’s upscale Giorgio Baldi.

The private couple eventually went public on Instagram in July 2023, delighting followers with their affection-filled posts.

The happy couple showed off Normani’s dazzling engagement ring during a Facetime call with Ciara and Russell Wilson.