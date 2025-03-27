Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Petey Pablo’s “Raise Up” could soon become North Carolina’s official hip-hop song under a new Senate bill recognizing its lasting impact on the state’s culture.

Petey Pablo could soon see his 2001 hit “Raise Up” enshrined in North Carolina history as the state’s official Hip-Hop anthem under a new Senate bill.

The proposal, introduced by Durham Democrat Natalie Murdock, aims to recognize the song’s artistic ties to the state, where it has long been a staple at sporting events and celebrations.

The track, produced by Timbaland, was released in August 2001 as the lead single from Pablo’s debut album, Diary of a Sinner: 1st Entry.

It climbed to No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Gold certification in 2002.

With its unmistakable hook and shoutout to North Carolina, Petey Pablo’s song became an unofficial anthem, often blasting through stadium speakers at Carolina Panthers and Hurricanes games.

If passed, Senate Bill 512 would give “Raise Up” the same official status as other state symbols like the dogwood flower and the cardinal.

The decision now rests with lawmakers, who will decide if “Raise Up” will take its place among North Carolina’s official state symbols.