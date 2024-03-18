North West Conducts First On-Camera Interview Ahead Of New LP—But Don’t Blink Or You’ll Miss It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In her debut interview, North West hints at a mysterious and exciting new album, evoking anticipation and speculation among fans.

In an industry where carrying a legacy is as much a blessing as it is a challenge, North West—the firstborn child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—has stepped into the limelight with confidence.

She recently granted what is believed to be her first official on-camera interview with teen influencer Jazzy, demonstrating a media poise well beyond her years. During the engaging conversation, West provided eager fans with tantalizing glimpses into her highly anticipated debut album, Elementary School Dropout.

At just 10 years old, North West has already showcased her musical talents, contributing to the rap scene with her appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 list through a collaboration with her father, “Talking.” Now, as she prepares to launch her solo career, the music world watches with bated breath.

Throughout the interview, North West carried herself with a grace that hinted at having absorbed the media savviness of her celebrity parents. When probed about the specifics of her upcoming album release, she skillfully managed expectations by stating, “I don’t know.”

The air of mystery extended to questions about potential collaborations, including whether her father would be featured on the album. With a smile, she teased, “Maybe, we don’t know yet.”

The album’s title, Elementary School Dropout, borrow from her father’s breakthrough project, The College Dropout, suggesting the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in terms of creativity and audaciousness.

North West’s decision to go public with her album details at a listening party for her father’s album, Vultures 2, in Phoenix speaks volumes. It demonstrates not just a continuation of the West musical legacy but perhaps the dawn of a new era in rap, marked by the young star’s entrance onto the scene.

Jazzy, the interviewer, aptly commended North West for maintaining an aura of mystery around her album, further amplifying the buzz and excitement among fans and observers alike.

As the interview concluded, it was clear North West, even at her young age, has already mastered the art of engaging with the media. Watch the clip above.