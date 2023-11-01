Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Kid North West Wants To Take Over Family Businesses

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye and Kim’s daughter North West gave her first sit down interview, and during the discussion the ambitious child revealed her plans for the future!

North West has landed her first-ever solo magazine feature.

The 10-year-old, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian star and rapper Kanye West, has landed her first solo magazine cover and feature story with i-D Magazine.

During the interview, North West, who described herself as “The Best Ever,” discussed several topics, including what she wants to be when she grows up.

“A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer,” North said of her aspirations. “But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive.”

She continued, “So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

Elsewhere in the interview, North West, who often draws the attention of paparazzi, was asked whether she likes to have her picture taken.

“Yes. Only when I want to, because ehhh, I don’t want to sometimes,” she said, adding, “But not by the paparazzi.” North also supported her father by revealing that her favorite song is his 2004 track “Through the Wire.”

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye, who were married from 2014 until 2022, share three other children, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.