North West Pays Halloween Tribute To Kanye West’s Debut “The College Dropout” On TikTok

The nepo child delivers for fan her version of three of her dad’s earliest hits.

Kanye West’s daughter, North West, has pulled out a Halloween costume in honor of her famous father. Taking to TikTok, North danced along to “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “I Wonder” and “American Boy” dressed in a similar bear costume featured on The College Dropout album cover.

North West dressed up as the Graduation bear and made TikToks to “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”, “I Wonder”, and “American Boy.” 🐻🎓 pic.twitter.com/cq7yPZUfrQ — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) October 28, 2023

Some fans remember Kanye West’s 2004 debut, The College Dropout, as one of the best works Ye ever offered the world. So, they were delighted to see his daughter paying tribute.

“I’m glad she doesn’t let her mom and dad issues stop her from still loving him,” a comment read.

Someone wrote, “It’s cute how she’s her dad biggest fan.”

“She is actually such a cool kid . I’m glad she celebrates her father’s influence the way that she does,” another person said on the tweet.

The College Dropout was released on February 10, 2004 via Def Jam Recordings and Roc-A-Fella Records. Production was primarily handled by Kanye West and showcased his “chipmunk soul” musical style, which made use of sped-up, pitch shifted vocal samples from soul and R&B records. Features include Jay-Z, Mos Def, Jamie Foxx, Syleena Johnson and Ludacris, among others.

The College Dropout debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling more than 441,000 copies in its first week of sales. It became Kanye West’s best-selling album in the U.S. at the time, with domestic sales of more than 3.4 million copies by 2014. It was certified 4x-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2020. The project included “Slow Jamz”, which became his first No. 1 single as a lead artist. Revisit the project below.