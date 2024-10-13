North West Blasts Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking In Two Years

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

North West called out her mom Kim Kardashian for not cooking for almost two years, and also shared her experiences with the paparazzi.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s 11-year-old daughter, North West, didn’t hold back during an interview for Interview magazine’s 55th-anniversary issue.

North playfully called out Kim for her lack of time in the kitchen, a lighthearted dig that added a dose of family banter to the interview.

“You haven’t cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago!” North quipped when her mom asked, “How’s my cooking?”

The interview offered a rare glimpse into how North deals with fame while still trying to enjoy a sense of normalcy.

She mentioned that when she’s with friends, she sometimes uses the alias “Katie Johnson” to avoid unwanted attention.

“My friends call me that so people don’t know who I am,” North revealed.

While chatting with her mother, North also expressed her disdain for paparazzi intrusions.

“I like taking pictures of myself, but I don’t like when paparazzi do,” North said when her mom asked if she enjoys being on camera.

She elaborated: “When I just woke up and there’s so much paparazzi, I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m going to sue you.’ If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit’s good, I’m like, ‘Okay, I could take a picture.'”

North, the eldest child of Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West, has lived in the public eye her entire life.

Along with North, the former couple shares three other children—Saint, 8; Chicago, 6; and Psalm, 5—each having a relationship with fame but nowhere near North’s experience under the spotlight.