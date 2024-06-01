“Nepo Baby” North West Attacked By Trolls, “Simba” Roars Back

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

North West caught heat after her debut in “The Lion King,” but one famous cast member is coming to her defense.

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Hip-Hop artist Kanye West, was encouraged by Jason Weaver, the original singing voice of Young Simba from the 1994 animated film “The Lion King,” following her performance at Disney’s live musical production.

The 10-year-old performed at the Hollywood Bowl for two performances, singing “I Just Can’t Wait to be King.”

I love the take that North West was actually the perfect casting for young Simba because “I just can’t wait to be king” is literally a hubris filled nepo-baby anthem. Lololol — Socialist IG Baddie (@KadyRoxz) May 31, 2024

Despite severe online trolling about her vocal talent and costume, North West found an ally in Weaver. Weaver shared a heartfelt message on social media and a backstage photo with North.

“What an honor it is to share the same stage with this young superstar in the making,” he wrote. “I’m so PROUD of you, North!! You’re doing such a PHENOMENAL job in this show!”

Jason Weaver joined other cast members from the original movie for the 30th-anniversary special performance, including Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, Bradley Gibson, and Billy Eichner.

Weaver took the opportunity to publicly back North, praising her professionalism.

“You’re a true professional,” Weaver emphasized. “I wish you nothing but the best as you continue your journey towards GREATNESS!!”