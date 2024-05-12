North West Ready To Roar At “The Lion King” Concert Event

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

North West joins a cast of celebrities who will be featured in the ‘Lion King” concert event next month in Hollywood.

North West has joined the “The Lion King” cast at the Hollywood Bowl.

Organizers announced that Kim Kardashian and Ye’s 10-year-old daughter had joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming concert event.

It was also announced that Broadway’s Heather Headley and Grammy winner Lebo M. have been added to the cast.

North West and the pair will join previously announced cast members Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane, Jeremy Irons, Billy Eichner, Jason Weaver, Bradley Gibson and Ernie Sabella in the show.

The two-night event will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on May 24 and 25 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Lion King.”

The live shows, featuring a live orchestra performing Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning score from the original 1994 film and the 2019 remake, will be filmed and later released as a special on Disney+.

The star-studded cast will perform songs and numbers using costumes, puppetry and sets from the Broadway show.

This is the second time North has tried her hand at acting.

She landed a role in the 2023 animated film “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” in which she voices a dog named Mini alongside Hollywood stars Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, Chris Rock, and James Marsden.

North’s role in the musical concert has yet to be revealed.