‘Not Gangsta’: Cardi B Addresses A Video Of Texas Middle School Students Assaulting Their Teacher

There is a difference between the Bronx bombshell Cardi B who canvases the radio with hit songs like “Up” or “WAP” and seems to be about that life … and Belcalis Almanzar, who is the mother of two.

Cardi, who has a three-year-old Kulture and a six-month young son, is not with the madness.

After seeing the video of Texas middle school students bloodying the forehead of a substitute teacher by bashing him with a metal chair on Wednesday, March 2nd, the rapper took to social media to let the kids know that their actions were “not gangsta.”

She tweeted, “Disgusting this generation is really lost … I went to school wit a lot of gangstas and no matter what they never put their hands on a teacher.”‘

The students are now internet famous after a clip has gone viral of them assaulting their teacher during a school day at the DeSoto West middle school, located in a suburb near the City of Dallas.

After the altercation, the school canceled classes. Teachers still came to work to talk about the school’s new security policy to better protect the workers and students at the school.

The district issued a news release to announce the new changes.

“DeSoto ISD is intent on re-establishing a culture and climate that emphasizes safety, security, and educational excellence,” it read in part.

The change and new training on responding to these cases are needed.

After being struck by the chair, the teacher started throwing chairs himself — reacting to the violence he had experienced from the students.

“Kids this is not respected, not cool, not funny, not tough, not gangsta …. it’s giving y’all p—y,” her tweet concluded.