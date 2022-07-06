Rapper Nuke Bizzle Admits To Stealing Millions Pandemic Benefits, Facing 20 Years In Prison

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A rapper from Memphis who bragged about scamming the government out of millions is most certainly heading to prison, after accepting a plea deal. Read more!

Rapper Nuke Bizzle has decided to throw in the towel in a fight against federal prosecutors, who charged him with scamming the government out of millions of dollars of unemployment benefits.

The rapper caught the attention of prosecutors in California, who began an investigation in early 2020 after they saw him boasting about his crimes in a YouTube video.

In one video, unbelievably titled “EDD,” banes held up stacks of cash and money-filled envelopes sent to him by the California Unemployment Development Department (EDD).

An investigation revealed that Nuke Bizzle, born Fontrell Antonio Baines, exploited the Pandemic Unemployment Assistant provisions of the CARES Act from July 2020 to September 2020.

The rapper would use phony identities and addresses of people in California to defraud the government.

He filed 92 applications and received debit cards preloaded with the EDD unemployment benefits.

Nuke Bizzle was finally arrested in October of 2020 at his residence in the Hollywood Hills after raking in over $1,256,108 in bogus claims.

He was also busted with a semi-automatic pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition. Nuke Bizzle was prohibited from possessing the firearm due to previous felony convictions in his home state of Tennessee and another in Nevada.

Nuke Bizzle is expected to enter his guilty plea this week. He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison and another ten years for possessing the semi-automatic pistol.