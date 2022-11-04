Nurse Details Her Frantic Attempt To Help Takeoff Following Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A nurse recalled her efforts to provide aid to Takeoff after he was fatally shot at a Houston bowling alley.

The nurse, who didn’t want to be identified, said she went to help since she lives near the bowling alley. She heard a “cry of agony” after shots were fired and people fled the scene.

”I was scared, but I had to go,” she told local news outlets. “I could not have lived with myself if I knew I had the equipment to save his life and I didn’t.”

The nurse rushed to her car to grab medical equipment before making her way to the bowling alley. By the time she got there, it was too late to save Takeoff. She explained why she couldn’t do CPR on the victim.

“That would not be appropriate, especially with a gunshot wound,” she said. “Would never do CPR because you would be circulating the blood, and the blood would come right out of the [bullet] hole. So, the first thing to do is to put pressure on the wound.”

The nurse also described an emotional moment with Quavo, who turned out to be the person she heard screaming. She informed the Migos member that Takeoff was dead.

“After I told him, he said, ‘No, no,’ and I started crying,” she remembered. “And he grabbed me and said, ‘Please, please,’ and I started bawling.”

Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1. He was 28.