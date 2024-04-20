O.J. Simpson’s Lawyer Says His Kids, Family Were NOT At His Death Bed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Contrary to reports, his lawyer reveals that none of his children were present during his passing from prostate cancer.

Contrary to reports that O.J. Simpson’s final moments were witnessed by his children, his lawyer claims none of them were present.

The latest details about the former NFL star’s death come a week after he passed away on April 10 following a battle with prostate cancer.

At the time, his family announced his death via a poignant statement on social media.

In an emotional interview with the Associated Press, Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, recently addressed his final moments.

He debunked the claims that his client had died surrounded by loved ones — which was shared by the family on X.

Their message alleged Simpson “succumbed to his battle with cancer” while “surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

But according to LaVergne, the 76-year-old passed away in the presence of just a “close family member.”

But he stressed that it did not diminish Simpson’s children’s love for their father.

“You have to remember that they’ve shared O.J. with the world their entire lives,” LaVergne shared, adding: “At first, they shared good O.J. But still he was famous. And then, from 1994 on, they kind of had to share bad boy O.J. with the world. But at the end of the day, these children just lost a father.”