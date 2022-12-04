Oakland City Council Plans to Name A Street After Too Short

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper expects the street naming to happen after his Mt. Westmore project drops.

Oakland rapper Too Short’s career produced albums that charted in each of the past five decades, and he has cemented himself in Hip-Hop to the world as a West Coast legend. Still, it is nice to have a monument of your legacy lifted in your hometown, and what better way than for the neighborhood that you grew up in to honor you with a street naming?

The Town’s City Council is moving to rename a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard, between High Street and 47th Avenue, to “Too Short Way,” according to Datebook.

Councilmember Noel Gallo will introduce the resolution at the Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting. The mayor, Libby Schaaf office has also endorsed the 56-year-old, whose real name is Todd Anthony Shaw, to receive the distinction. This meeting seems to be a formality, as the rapper already said it’s official.

“December 10th it’s official. Blow the maf— whistle Biiiiiiiitch!!!!!” Too Short spoke about it on his Instagram.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Too Short is still shaking and baking, most recently joining three other icons from his state, E40, Snoop, and Ice Cube, forming the super group, Mt. Westmore.

Mount Westmore dropped their new single, “Activated,” on Friday, Dec. 2.

The debut album is scheduled for release on Friday, Dec. 9, the day before City Council the street renaming.