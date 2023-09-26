Offset Calls Cap On Bobbi Althoff In Hilarious Interview Snippet: “Let’s Not Flex For The Gram” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset is the latest guest on Bobbi Althoff’s “The Really Good Podcast” series, which exploded after a viral interview with Drake.

Offset turned the tables on Bobbi Althoff after joining the podcaster for the latest episode of her popular interview series, which has blown up after appearances from the likes of Drake, Lil Yachty and Tyga.

Althoff’s hilarious The Really Good Podcast interviews have gone viral, with viewers loving her awkward approach to talking to her guests, leaving them seemingly uncomfortable. However, her chat with Offset sees the Migos rapper flip the script despite him admitting to being unaware of who she is.

In a clip posted on Instagram Monday evening (September 25), the conversation started off innocently enough, with Althoff explaining that she interviews people because she wants to get to know them. However, things went left when Offset asked why she wanted to get to know him specifically.

“Umm, I didn’t,” Althoff replied dryly. “Your team reached out to mine.”

Offset Tells Bobbi Althoff He Had To Look Her Up On TikTok

Offset fired back, “Don’t cap. Let’s not cap about that. Let’s not flex for the Gram,” before Althoff eventually conceded.

“I honestly don’t know how this came about, I’m not gonna lie to you,” she admitted. “My team could have reached out to yours, I’m not gonna make you look bad.”

Offset then told Bobbi Althoff that his team had to show him who she was. “I thought they was talking about Bobby Boucher,” he quipped. When the host said she had “never heard of Offset in my life,” and had to Google him on the way,” the “Jealousy” rapper was quick off the mark again.

“I had to go on TikTok, I couldn’t even Google you. You’re not there yet,” he stated before sharing his optimism about her trajectory. “But you’ll be there,” he added.

“Coming Thursday, probably,” Althoff shared. Check out the clip below.

While Offset probably wouldn’t describe his Bobbi Althoff interview as his greatest, he did have a blast during his recent 24-hour stream with Kai Cenat.

“Thank you, bruh. I haven’t had fun like this in life for a long time, bro,” Offset told Cenat in a text message after the stream. “I needed that in my life, been so serious for so long. N##### goin’ through s### with no fun. Thank you.’”