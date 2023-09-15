Cardi B Believes Offset’s ‘Set It Off’ Album Is Grammy Worthy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Paige Hurd, Kai Cenat and Fanum star in Set’s new “Fan” music video.

Offset will release his sophomore solo album on October 13. The Atlanta rapper’s wife, Hip-Hop superstar Cardi B, is already proclaiming Set If Off is award-winning content.

Yesterday (September 14), Offset officially announced the release date for Set If Off. He also shared the project’s cover art. Cardi B took to her Instagram Story to help promote her husband’s upcoming work.

“FINALLY… This album is so good… I believe [it’s] Grammy worthy,” declared Cardi. The Bronx-raised entertainer continued, “So much time, passion, love, sweat, and tears put into it. From the music to the visual.”

Set If Off follows 2019’s Father of 4. That debut studio LP from Offset hosted the Grammy-nominated single “Clout” featuring Cardi B. The couple also linked up again on wax for this year’s “Jealousy.”

Offset’s music video for “Jealousy” has racked up over 17 million YouTube views since its premiere on July 28. The Migos member also presented visuals for the new song “Fan” on Friday morning.

“I’ve been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life,” said Offset.

He added, “I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.”

Migos earned two Grammy nominations during the trio’s run, including a nod for Best Rap Album (Culture). Offset, Quavo, and the late Takeoff also scored two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

The “Fan” music video pays homage to Michael Jackson’s classic “Thriller” short film. Power Book II: Ghost actress Paige Hurd as well as internet personalities Kai Cenat and Fanum appeared in Offset’s self-directed clip.