Artist says he never was in possession of the car in question.

Rapper Offset is requesting a $950,027 default judgment be reversed after a judge determined he was responsible for a missing Bentley that one of this children’s mothers leased.

The Atlanta chart-topper says he never signed the rental agreement for the luxury car’s use, never had it, and never rode in it.

According to Rolling Stone, the Migos rapper is claiming Oriel Williams actually rented the car, and he only agreed to pay Platinum Transportation Group, the company that owned the vehicle, its rental cost.

In 2020, according to Offset, Williams called him when the car went missing from the parking space she left it in outside of a gated community.

However, the company was not satisfied, and a judge leaned in their direction and ordered the rapper to pay them almost $1 million.

The car is valued at $177,521, but a judge ordered Offset to pay a settlement four times that amount because he claims the rap star was “misleading” the court.

The “Kulture” rapper filed a sworn statement in the case, claiming he had no substantial connection to the car.

“I was told by a PML representative that PML would report the car stolen to the authorities,” he wrote. “I did not steal the car, and I reported the car missing to PML as soon as I was advised by Williams that the car could not be located. In or about July 2020, I was informed by PML that the car was reported stolen to the Los Angeles Police Department and that they were investigating the theft of the car.”

Also, when the rapper asked his insurance company about covering it, they advised him they would not because his name is not on the agreement.

“Not hearing otherwise from PML or the Los Angeles Police Department in 2020 or thereafter, I assumed that the Bentley — which was very unique and which I believed was protected with OnStar or some other electronic detection device — had either been recovered or that any loss had been covered by PML’s insurance.”

Offset also said PML never served him the lawsuit in person. They mailed it to him at a rental home he obtained for his father – a place he says he never lived. The rapper said he found out about the lawsuit from his wife Card B’s legal team. They saw it in the Los Angeles County Superior Court system.