Offset Discusses Why He Doesn’t Trust The COVID-19 Vaccine

(AllHipHop News)
America’s first COVID-19 vaccines could start being administered to certain sectors as early as today (November 14). There are reports that claim officials in the Trump administration will be among the first to receive a dose.
Some people, particularly African-Americans, are hesitant to take the vaccine. The United States government’s history of conducting misleading and harmful medical studies on Black citizens, such as the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment, is causing concern about the coronavirus vaccine.
For example, Hip Hop artist Kiari “Offset” Cephus was recently asked if he would be willing to take the vaccine. The Atlanta-based Migos member responded, “I don’t trust it though… I just don’t want to be the test dummy.”
Set also mentioned a meme that suggests Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is associated with causing Bell’s palsy in patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Dr. Sara Oliver has stated that there is “no known or expected causal relationship between the vaccine and Bell’s palsy.”
When asked if former President Barack Obama taking the coronavirus vaccine gives him encouragement about getting vaccinated, Offset replied, “Nah, because in reality we’re blessed. Certain people in certain opportunities get certain things.”
Earlier this month, “Check on It” rapper Slim Thug explained why he is open to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The 40-year-old Texan said, “I’m tired of doing the masks everywhere, so if we all got to take a damn vaccine to get back to not wearing masks every day and get back to being normal then I’ll take the damn vaccine.”