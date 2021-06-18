Offset Gives Props To Cardi B For Loving Stepkids

It may be Father’s Day weekend, but offset is giving his wife Cardi B all the props!

Cardi B loves her stepchildren “the same way” as her daughter.

The “I Like It” hitmaker is mother to two-year-old daughter Kulture with her husband Offset, and is also stepmother to his three other children, Jordan, 11, Kalea, six, and Kody, also six.

And ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, the Migos rapper has praised the way his wife treats his own children with as much love and respect as their daughter.

“She usually surprises me with an expensive gift, man,” he said. “That’s how it usually goes. She always just give me love… My other kids who ain’t hers… (she) gives them love the same way. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Offset is looking forward to his gifts, but “more than anything” else, he just wants to spend the day with his brood.

“(I want) to be at home more than anything, just enjoying the kids… running around (and saying,) ‘Daddy! Daddy! Daddy! Daddy! Daddy!'” he added.

“Being able to see them all at once just running around, it’s beautiful. Just with the family (having) family time. It’s wild, man. It’s non-stop. ‘Daddy! Daddy! Daddy! I want to do this! If he’s doing something, I want to do it! He ain’t pass the controller! He’s playing the game too long! He won’t give me my iPad! He’s watching the iPad too long!’ But they love each other so much.”

The rapper is also keen to teach his children important life lessons.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he continued: “I want them to understand that they got to work hard. Life is not easy… I want them to respect the moral of life, respect other people, and not act so spoiled… I have real life conversations with them. Sometimes they ask, ‘I want this, this, that’… I don’t say yes to everything. Mostly because I didn’t have it.

“I see a lot of people say, ‘I didn’t have it coming up, so I give them whatever they want.’ I don’t do that because how I got to the position I’m in right now is by not having access to everything… I tell ’em (to) save money… I’m trying to teach them that early because even though we’re blessed to be able to give them what they need, they’ve still got to understand the real-life situations in the world.”