Offset Explains How He Quit Lean

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Migos rapper Offset revealed how much he loves Cardi B and their plans to be together forever!

Offset has opened up about kicking his addiction to lean.

During an interview with Variety to promote his upcoming album, the rapper credited his family with inspiring him to quit drinking the recreational drug, which is made of cold medicine containing codeine and promethazine mixed with a soft drink.

“I put down lean. I was drinking my whole career. It opened my mind up, but I never thought it helped me create,” he shared. “I feel like getting past that, cleaning up, and putting that message out.”

In addition, Offset – real name Kiari Cephus – praised his wife, Cardi B, for her ongoing support.

“She always got my back, right or wrong,” the former Migos artist gushed. “We both on the same mission to make each other better.”

He added, “We are a great team. We’re a powerhouse at this point – icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We’re going to keep winning.”

Offset and Cardi B, who married in 2017, share two children. The Hip-Hop star also has three other children from previous relationships.