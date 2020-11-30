Offset Says He Only Showed A Quarter Of His Shoe Collection In Unbelievable Post

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B can’t believe her husband Offset has such a massive shoe collection.
Cardi offloaded on her Migos star spouse for his extraordinary sneaker collection online, admitting she is astounded by the volume of footwear in his closet.
“This is ridiculous,” Cardi gushed in footage on her Instagram Stories as she showed off his shoe stash.
“Guys, when I tell you this man owns, like, 3,000 pairs of shoes. 3,200 pairs of shoes. And I think I own, like, 500 shoes. This man got so much f###### sneakers it’s not even funny,” she said.
Offset, who shares two-year-old daughter Kulture with Cardi, went on to explain to the camera that what is shown in the footage isn’t even half of his entire assortment of shoes.
“(That is) only a quarter,” he added.