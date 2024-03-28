Offset Defends Hip-Hop After Shannon Sharpe Suggests It’s In Decline

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset thinks Hip-Hop cannot be in decline as long as he’s involved in it.

Offset discussed the state of Hip-Hop during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. When asked if it was in “decline,” the Migos member rejected the notion, telling Sharpe it remains in strong shape.

“I don’t know what folks be talking ‘bout,” Offset said. “It’s still that. Why would it not be? Everything is culturally moved from Hip-Hop, period. I don’t care what it is. It is a commercial—that ain’t got nothing to do with nothing. It’s all still brought to Hip-Hop at the end of the day.”

He continued, “What the hell I look like saying it’s declining right now? I’m in it. No sir! And it’s way more rich Black folks off of Hip-Hop than ever. It ain’t never been no execs in the building like it is now. It’s Black execs in the building, in the label business, making decisions more than it’s ever been. And we still run the culture.”

Offset maintained a positive outlook on Hip-Hop and the music industry despite expressing some concerns regarding TikTok’s impact. The Motown Records artist acknowledged the good aspects of TikTok but worried about the platform’s effects on younger artists.

“TikTok is taking a listener away because they going to—instead of listening to a beautiful art of song, they going to the part that might be 10 seconds, 15-20 seconds,” he told Sharpe. “And when people is doing it so much, it make people feel like they gotta get discovered from TikTok. New artists, you don’t gotta do that, bro. Good music gonna be good music, regardless. But I be hearing a lot of TikTok music now. I ain’t hate on it … I just feel it do kinda close the door on the artist, like on the artist side.”

Check out Offset’s entire conversation with Sharpe below. He talks about Hip-Hop around the 49-minute mark.