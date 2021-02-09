Offset Sued Over Rented Bentley That Mysteriously Vanished

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Offset is at the center of a bizarre new legal spat over a missing Bentley.
Bosses at Platinum Transportation Group in Los Angeles are suing the Migos rapper over the disappearance of the luxury motor, which he rented last year.
According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, PTG executives claim they drew up a contract with Offset in May and rented him a 2020 Bentley Bentayga for a couple of days. This term was extended until late July.
But in early July, Offset told PTG he no longer had the car in his possession.
The car bosses also claim Offset stopped making payments on the car after his lease was up on July 25th, despite failing to return the vehicle, and filed a police report.
The Bentley bosses are seeking major damages.