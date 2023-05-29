Offset Says He Pretends Takeoff’s Death Is Fake To Cope With Rapper’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Offset is still mourning the loss of Takeoff and says he still finds it too painful to talk about the late rapper.

Offset still finds it too painful to talk about his late Migos bandmate Takeoff.

During an interview for Variety, the rapper hinted his upcoming second solo record might include the last song he recorded with his longtime friend, who was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, last November.

But while Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, is excited to be focusing on his music, he admitted that he is grieving Takeoff’s sudden passing.

“It’s hard for me to talk about s### right now. I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man,” he confessed. “Talking about all this s### is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s### hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s### feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Offset revealed that his upcoming album will feature Travis Scott, Future, Chloe Bailey, Latto, and his wife, Cardi B.

Though details are still being finalized, the album is set for release via Universal’s Capitol Music Group later this year and will be followed by a tour.

“I really wanted to drop the album like two years ago, but it wasn’t time. I had to master who I was, and I got it now,” the 31-year-old added.