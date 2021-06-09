Offset Takes Credit For Joe Biden’s Election Win In Georgia

Migos star Offset is convinced he helped President Joe Biden win Georgia at last year’s general election.

The rapper, who is married to Cardi B, admits he never really took politics and voting seriously until it was time to oust Donald Trump from the White House, and he’s happy he was able to do something to sway voters in the state towards Democrat Biden.

“With voting, I just never felt like I was a part of that,” he tells Billboard. “I was young, too. I’m just a grown man now, and I understand the importance and we can only change things by voting. Me being able to vote, I know a lot of kids that were in my situation that never voted before.

“When I went to Gwinnett (County), I know I helped Biden win on that. I don’t want to name him in the thing, but it’s the facts. Gwinnett County was in the red (leaning Republican) at first, and then when I did that, it went to blue (Democratic). It’s the first time Georgia did that in, like, 10 or 20 years. Contributing to that, I felt the power, and it was just the right thing to do.”

Offset admits the COVID lockdown also made him think long and hard about how he could help more people, especially after his mother fell ill.

“It was time to sit down,” he explains. “With me being who I am, I’m so busy and running around so much that I ain’t had that time in seven or eight years. It really opened up my eyes to see what’s going on in the world, and not just my world. I’m so focused on being creative in my headspace and I’m jumping around traveling everywhere, you don’t really see what’s going on.

“With quarantine, I seen everybody struggle. Even if you made money, as an artist, it was still a setback because you couldn’t spread a project to the fans by doing shows…

“Also, I’m seeing a lot of our black people struggling with this quarantine. I had to help friends and family members with people losing their jobs back and forth. My mom got sick with COVID and I wasn’t able to leave. I was just able to sit back and see a lot of real s### going on.”