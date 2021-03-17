Offset To Produce HBO Max’s ‘The Hype’ Streetwear Competition Series

(AllHipHop News)
Hip Hop recording artist Kiari “Offset” Cephus is taking his talents to HBO Max. The Atlanta-bred rap star will produce a streetwear competition titled The Hype for the streaming platform.
According to a press release, Offset will also serve as a “co-signer” for the upcoming program. The Hype will feature ten streetwear professionals competing in challenges that combine fashion, music, art, and lifestyle.
Migos member Offset, Bephies Beauty Supply founder Beth Birkett, and Emmy-nominated costume designer Marni Senofonte make up the judging panel. Speedy Morman will host the eight-episode season.
“I feel like the show Hype was created with creatives like myself in mind. I’m happy to not only be a co-signer for the show but a producer. We are giving opportunities to the culture,” offered Offset.
HBO Max’s The Hype is being produced by Scout Productions. Roc Nation affiliates Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith are credited as executive producers for the show.
“We understand the importance of providing a platform to allow others to tell their stories. We are thrilled to have another opportunity to partner with HBO Max and showcase this unique part of the fashion world via The Hype,” stated Rob Eric, executive producer and CCO of Scout.
Eric added, “Along with Ty Ty and Jay, we’ll step beyond traditional fashion trends and bring viewers into the nuanced world of style and self-expression that is also a full-time business.”
“We see the ubiquitous influence of streetwear culture all around us – from high fashion and popular culture, to a form of individual self-expression and identity,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content for HBO Max. “We are excited to embark on this journey to find the next great streetwear designer with our partners at Scout, Jay Brown and Ty Ty Smith.”