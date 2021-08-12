Offset’s Son King Kody Earns Praise From Cardi B & Quavo For His New Rap Song

Back in 2019, Offset celebrated fatherhood with his debut studio album, Father of 4. It appears the Migos member’s youngest son, King Kody Cephus, is looking to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

Offset recently posted an Instagram video of King Kody rapping. The Quality Control Music representative captioned the clip, “Kids flexing they new song ‘lamb truck’ 😂.”

King Kody’s performance earned praise from his stepmother Cardi B. The Invasion of Privacy album creator commented, “This song is getting stuck to my head 😩.”

In addition, fellow Migos rap star Quavo shared his thoughts on six-year-old King Kody’s rhymes. The “I’m the One” hitmaker simply added, “😂😂 🔥.”

King Kody also got positive feedback on Instagram from Rich The Kid and Jas Prince. The “Lamb Truck” video collected more than 2.6 million views and more than 580,000 likes on Ig.

Offset uploaded other videos of King Kody in the past. Last September, Set shared footage of the elementary school student “freestyling” while riding a four-wheeler.

That 2020 performance by King Kody collected over 2.4 million Instagram views and 440,000 Instagram likes. Offset also has a son named Jordan Cephus, a daughter named Kalea Marie Cephus, and a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus. Set’s wife, Cardi B, is Kulture’s mother.