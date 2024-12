A rumor that the Atlanta rapper had died appeared to start on Thursday (December 12) with an Instagram post from DJ Tony Neal

Atlanta rapper OG Maco is alive according to his manager Poppa Perc.

A rumor that Maco had died appeared to start on Thursday (December 12) with an Instagram post from DJ Tony Neal, who shared a photo of Maco with the caption, “No wonder why I didn’t hear back from you, baby bro @ogxmaco in Aug when u said you didn’t wanna do music no more, I thought it was goin’ thru a slump, but now I see .. it was bigger than that #TheRage.”

The comments were swift, with many expressing their disbelief. As Lex Luger wrote, “Naaa bro wtf! Same here. I was always trying to get bro to do some music cause he so talented! We would always talk about mental health and real n#### problems don’t tell me he gone.”

DJ Paul wrote in the comment section, “Love U Nephew! Wish I knew how bad you was hurting inside,” suggesting he took his own life.

DJ Paul soon posted a since-deleted Instagram reel of his own, writing, ” Love U Nephew! We wish people we love spoke out to us more about whats going on inside but a lot of times its hard for some because this world is so driven on ‘Impressions.'” But Poppa Perc replied, “Hit my dm rn I’m his manager he’s not dead.”

DJ Paul followed up with another Instagram post about OG Maco. This time, he wrote in the comment section, “Still alive!” and said he was “praying” for him.

OG Maco (real name Maco Mattox) released his breakout hit, “U Guessed It,” in 2014. The track gained massive attention for its minimalist beat and Maco’s explosive delivery. It became a viral sensation, earning him a deal with Quality Control Music, the same label as Migos and Lil Yachty.

Over the years, OG Maco has released numerous mixtapes and projects showcasing his versatility, blending trap, punk and experimental sounds, but his career has faced several challenges. In 2016, he was involved in a severe car accident that left him with multiple injuries. A few years later, he revealed he had a rare skin disease (flesh-eating necrotizing fasciitis), which significantly affected his appearance and required extensive treatment.

In 2019, he opened up about his condition in a series of photos and videos on his Instagram Stories, which included the immense scabbing that covered most of his face and scalp.

“So much healing has a [sic] occurred thanks to God and my doctors that I’m willing to show all a fraction of what I’ve been going through,” Maco wrote over a photo. “I was improperly treated for a minor rash and ended up with a skin eating disease for the last few months. This is the best it’s looked. I hope it gives someone hope.”

OG Maco also revealed he’d been dealing with it alone, adding, “I’ve been going through this alone 90% of the time, without the support of the person I love, without most of my ‘friends,’ without anything but my own strength and God. Girlfriends/Lovers will leave you at your worst. Friendship is many times just a word. Actions are everything. Believe in those who show you actions worth believing in.”

Maco hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since November 2. AllHipHop has reached out to Poppa Perc in hope of some answers. This is a developing story.