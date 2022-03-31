Ol’ Dirty Bastard Documentary Coming To A&E

A&E has teamed up with Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s estate for the first official documentary about the legendary Wu-Tang Clan member.

The network announced a two-hour documentary tentatively titled Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard on Thursday (March 31). A&E’s upcoming project includes never-before-seen shots from the personal archive of the late rapper’s widow Icelene Jones.

“I am thrilled to tell the full story of my husband,” Jones said in a press release. “With this documentary, the world will learn about the son, the husband, the father, and the artist. I’m proud of the team that we built, including Pulse, my producing partners Nicole Beckett and Messiah Jacobs at Four Screens, and our directing team, the Pollards.”

Emmy Award winner Sam Pollard and his son Jason Pollard will direct the documentary. Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s estate and Four Screens serve as producers alongside Pulse Films. Pulse previously produced Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys Story and Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

“At Pulse Films, we are passionate about making music documentaries that tell intimate, and unique stories about the world’s most iconic artists,” Pulse’s Sam Bridger said. “ODB completely redefined what it meant to be an MC. A genius who lived and breathed his art. We are thrilled to have Sam and Jason Pollard on board, who are the perfect filmmakers to tell this amazing story for the first time. There will never be anyone quite like ODB and we are so grateful to his family and friends of for inviting us into his world.”

Ol’ Dirty Bastard, whose real name was Russell Jones, passed away from a drug overdose in 2004. The legendary artist released two solo LPs during his lifetime in addition to his work with the Wu-Tang Clan.