Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Son Weather Park Is Grateful For RZA’s Mentorship

Drill rapper Weather Park, the son of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, received guidance from RZA and joined the Wu-Tang Clan member’s 36 Chambers label.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son Weather Park, an up-and-coming drill rapper, discussed his relationship with RZA in an interview with AllHipHop.

Weather Park referred to RZA as his mentor. ODB’s son praised RZA, explaining how the Wu-Tang Clan member’s guidance helped the drill artist’s mental health.

“I would call RZA and just ask him questions about anything like meditation, thinking, breathing skills, just things to keep the mental health in order,” Weather Park told AllHipHop. “As we both know, I lost my dad. So without my dad, I would say that I had to figure out a lot of things on my own. But having a great mind like RZA just available to speak to me is super [helpful] to my life. Just keeping my head on the swivel, even though I was maybe facing things that an average person from New York City is facing.”

Weather Park appreciated RZA looking out for him after ODB passed away in 2004. The drill artist said the two had a “healthy relationship” before he ever pursued music.

“I applaud him for even being in my life, even if it was at its littlest degree,” he explained. “I applaud him for it because the time that he took just to talk to me was enough to let me go back and read a book, you know what I mean? And not just because I’m around the Abbot. It’s more about I have to continuously be teaching myself something. So I don’t know, I guess that’s the perfect way to word it. Yeah, just very impactful. I would say his relationship in my life is very impactful.”

Check out AllHipHop’s interview with Weather Park below.