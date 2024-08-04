Olympian Noah Lyles Catches Heat For NBA Comments After He Loses 100M Race To Brit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 2024 Paris Olympics are in full swing in the French capital, and the United States currently leads the medal count at 64. The track and field segment began over the weekend and all eyes were on U.S. favorites Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson.

On Sunday (August 4), however, Lyles became a trending Twitter (X) topic for all the wrong reasons. Leading up to the 100-meter race, Lyles maintained his signature bravado, convinced he’d take first. But during Saturday’s (August 3) prelims, British sprinter Louie Hinchliffe beat Lyles, placing him in second. Hinchliffe ran a 9.98, followed closely by Lyles’ 10.04, although both advanced to the men’s 100-meter semifinals.

Noah Lyles came in 2nd in the Men’s 100m heat 😅pic.twitter.com/Fv6qDh0LJr — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) August 3, 2024

Shortly after, some comments Lyles made in 2023 following his win at the world championships resurfaced online. Speaking about the NBA, he said, “I have to watch the NBA Finals, and they have world champion on their head. World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S. at times, but that ain’t the world. That is not the world.”

Those words came back to haunt him as thousands of people criticized Lyles for losing to a Brit, still angry about his NBA commentary.

Lyles is scheduled to run again on Sunday alongside Marcell Jacobs, Oblique Seville and Akani Simbine, who also advanced.

Noah Lyles lost to a dude from the UK. 😂😂😂😂

Talking all that sh!t about basketball. pic.twitter.com/Vz1CwtYPkw

— Parrain J (@JayZB_94) August 3, 2024

Y’all hate watched Noah Lyles at 6AM??pic.twitter.com/xYjXPy23Sb — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) August 3, 2024

Waking up to Noah Lyles losing like pic.twitter.com/PWmH6kRilj — Jay (@JayyyHunt) August 3, 2024

I just saw what Noah Lyles said about the NBA and then saw he didn’t win his first race … Bruh you can’t be saying 💩 like that Dog then not winning, they are about to roast you into oblivion you might as well stay over there in Paris and apply for citizenship #Olympic2024… pic.twitter.com/4QuCYtePcY — Q 🗣👊🏿🇺🇲 (@Th3Visonary83) August 3, 2024

U.S. Basketball community waiting for Noah Lyles like… pic.twitter.com/1Ks6rETqHP — Yanju O. (@yanju007) August 3, 2024

#OlympicGames NBA Twitter waiting for Noah Lyles to fumble 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/yPVUH2uFmW — ٍ (@biiased) August 3, 2024

Noah Lyles the first American I seen lose in the Olympics and the TL got excited about it lmaooo — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) August 3, 2024

Noah Lyles biggest f### up was talking about the NBA. NBA Twitter will be on his ass the rest of his life so he better win every race because these n##### got unlimited memes & agendas — Lemon Pepper Lou (@LVstackiN) August 3, 2024