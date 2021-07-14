Olympian Simone Biles Somersaulted in Her New Man’s DM for the Digits!

At 24, Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history. With five Olympic medals and 25 world medals, no one would ever expect that she’s be winning in love too.

Is the record-setting Olympic gold-winner Simone Biles out here somersaulting into dudes DMs?

Apparently so.

And according to her, that is how she got her current boyfriend, the Houston Texan NFL football player, Jonathan Owens’ attention (who says that he didn’t even know who she was). The two have been head over heels since.

She revealed this cool trivia fact in her interview with Wall Street Journal recently, dispelling the world’s impression that she is still a little girl.

.@Simone_Biles knows that she’s earned the ability to do whatever she wants in gymnastics. 'I feel like now I don’t have to prove anything to anybody,” she says. “I’m trying to level up.” https://t.co/E0LKDuEsS9 — WSJ. Magazine (@WSJMag) July 13, 2021

What's the one thing that gravity has taught you? "What does up must come down," says @simone_biles. We asked the greatest gymnast in the world a few questions. https://t.co/rzOxuWq2xO pic.twitter.com/lBBA31eoYO — WSJ. Magazine (@WSJMag) July 13, 2021

Biles told her audience, “He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi … and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”

What a bold move flipped by the world’s most winningest gymnast in history!

The bold move led to the two to realize that they had a lot in common. Biles (24) has a French bulldog named Lilo and Owens (25) has an English bulldog named Zeus.

He is smitten too. He posted on his Instagram profile his pride.

“Got the hottest chick in the game wearin’ my chain 😘❤️ Wishing the happiest 24th birthday to my lady, I’m so excited for what the future holds for us and i can’t wait to celebrate many more with you. I love you baby”

Check our Simone Biles, the G.O.A.T., in her Facebook Watch series Simone vs. Herself.