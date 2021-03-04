OMB Peezy Declares His Innocence In Connection With Roddy Ricch/42 Dugg Video Shooting

(AllHipHop News)
On Monday, March 1st, Georgia rapper OMB Peezy was arrested in Fulton County for his alleged involvement in a shooting involving two high-profile rappers.
The charge is connected to a shooting that happened last week during the video shoot for a song by Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg on Sunday, February 21st.
The local police were called to check in over at a scrap yard on Wells Street after shots were reported around 4 AM.
Three people were shot and two hospitalized. While those hurt during the altercation all went to Grady Hospital, no one was seriously injured and all are expected to survive.
Roddy went to Twitter to address the shooting (a post is now removed): “ain’t nobody shoot at me,” he wrote. “we all good. im just tryna feed the streets.”
There is a picture going around with OMB in court wearing a mask and jailhouse jumpsuit.
The artist, whose real name is LeParis Dade, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His bond is currently set at $60,000.
As of now, OMB Peezy has not been released. Many are asking for more transparency … fans are asking that he gets free from jail.