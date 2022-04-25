Omeretta The Great Signs With 300 Entertainment’s Sparta Distribution

An EP from the ATL rep is on the way.

Earlier this year, Omeretta The Great went viral for her “Sorry Not Sorry” single. The Hip Hop newcomer later teamed up with fellow Georgia native Latto for a remix to the song.

With all the buzz surrounding “Sorry Not Sorry,” it comes as no surprise that companies wanted to ink deals with Omeretta. Sparta Distribution, the independent digital distribution arm of 300 Entertainment, signed the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alumna.

“The teams at Sparta Distribution and 300 Entertainment and, of course, Kevin Liles know the culture better than anybody,” says Omeretta The Great. “They are the perfect partners for me, and I’m excited to begin this next chapter together. I can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve got coming.”

“Sorry Not Sorry” and “Ba Ba” will serve as the lead singles for Omeretta The Great’s upcoming debut EP. That project will be released via TSO Music Group/Sparta Distribution.

“Sparta is extremely excited and incredibly proud to announce our debut signee, Atlanta’s own Omeretta The Great,” offers Amir Abbassy, Head of Sparta Distribution.

Abbassy adds, “Omeretta is bold, unapologetic, and immensely talented. Her quick-wit and entrepreneurial spirit make her the archetype for the artists Sparta was designed to champion.”

Omeretta’s managers Max Gousse and Monica Payne of Artistry Group, state, “We felt Sparta was the best partner as they were aggressive about building on the recent momentum and believed in the vision.”

Raised in Atlanta’s Zone 3 District, Omeretta The Great began rapping as a pre-teen. She names Lil Wayne, Rihanna, and Rico Nasty as some of her musical influences. OTG previously released Black Magic: A Dose of Reality in 2016 and Welcome to the Jungle in 2019.