One Of The Island Boys Arrested For Slapping His Girl & Pushing Her In A Pool

Internet sensation and one-half of the rap-adjacent duo, the Island Boys, Franky Venegas, aka Kodiyakredd, has been arrested for an act of violence against his partner.

His official charge is “domestic battery.”

According to TMZ, the influencer abused his girlfriend by smacking her up and then pushing her into the pool on Saturday, May 6.

The two were chilling in their lush Airbnb in Pompano Beach when the alleged incident happened. The alleged victim says Venegas assaulted her after she said she wanted to break it off with him due to his “physically abusive behavior.”

Once she threatened to leave him, he got enraged and slapped face, and pushed her into the pool. Once in the pool, she hit her chin on the concrete and bruised her face, arms, and legs.

According to a TMZ video, Kodiyakredd said he was in county jail for three days over the altercation but now he is out.

“I know I look f##ked up right now, but I was sitting in county jail for like three days and stuff like that,” he stated before adding 24 of those hours were on lockdown.

“But I’m out man. I’m free,” he said, adding, “Stop playing.”

No word on when he will be back in jail for his next hearing or if his leaving jail is a result of him posting bond or the charges being dropped. Either way, we hope he keeps his hands to himself.