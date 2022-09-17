One Of Pop Smoke’s Murders Trial Set For October

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Corey Walker is the only one of the murderers being tried as an adult.

After two and half years, a trial date has finally been set for the man that killed rapper Pop Smoke, aka Bashar Jackson, during an attempted home robbery in Hollywood Hills.

According to the My News LA, the man, Corey Walker, is among four people charged with the 2020 murder and is set to go before court on Thursday, October 13th.

At the time of the murder, which took one of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars, Walker was still a teen. Now 21, Walker will face big man consequences for his actions.

The three others will be charged in a juvenile court.

As AllHipHop.com reported, all four young men went to 2033 Hercules Drive around 4:00 a.m. to rob the “Woo” chart-topper, right before he really popped off with his first album.

Originally they were thought to be gang members. Now the world sees them for what they are .. clowns … who took life for a watch worth less than $10,000.

LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie discussed receiving the 911 call about the fatal shooting. He shared, “When officers arrived there approximately six minutes later, they discovered a victim inside the house had been shot. They called the fire department, who arrived and transported that victim to Cedars-Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.”

In May 2021, Pop Smoke won Billboard Music Awards for Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Male Rap Artist. His album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon won Top Tap Album and Top Billboard 200 Album.

His mom Audrey Jackson accepted the award on her late son’s behalf, and said, “Thank the fans for honoring the life and spirit of my son so much that he continues to manifest as if he were still here in the flesh.”

“He created music for the kid who has to sleep four in a room, the kid who has to figure out how to get to school each day so he can graduate and make his mom proud,” she continued. “He did this so that 14-year-olds would not have to kill to prove that they are somebody. That is the irony in this.”

Walker could not participate in a plea deal for his role in snubbing out Pop Smoke’s life.