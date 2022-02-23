OneOf Partners With Cordae & ‘The Breakfast Club’ For NFT Collections

“Right now, there’s a Black Renaissance going on in literature, art, entertainment, and film.”

OneOf teamed with Maryland-bred emcee Cordae for an NFT collaboration. The green, music-focused lifestyle platform also aligned with the nationally-syndicated radio program The Breakfast Club for non-fungible tokens.

Cordae linked up with 23-year-old digital artist Shaylin Wallace to create “Cordae x Shay The Surrealist: IDENTITY.” Each art piece represents Cordae’s style interpreted with Wallace’s pop-art fused surrealism.

“Words are the foundation of human communication. What are we without words?” says the From a Birds Eye View album creator. “To me, rap music is literature in song form.”

Cordae adds, “Right now, there’s a Black Renaissance going on in literature, art, entertainment, and film. I hope to add to that as a young man in this world trying to make a name for himself and leave a legacy with my words.”

Shaylin Wallace says, “The use of surrealism in my work is my way of bringing my imagination to life. My works of art have people questioning whether my artwork is real or not and it gets them thinking, interpreting, and using their imagination.”

“Cordae x Shay The Surrealist: IDENTITY” NFT

Additionally, OneOf and The Breakfast Club joined forces for an exclusive partnership. Illustrator and visual artist Justin Richburg created the artwork featured in the first drop based on the shows’ hosts DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God.

“The Breakfast Club is the most culturally relevant morning show in America, and the tireless work Charlamagne, Envy, and Angela do every day to elevate artists and shine lights on the important issues are inspiring to us all,” states Lin Dai, OneOf co-founder/CEO.

Dai adds, “OneOf has always been committed to be the most inclusive NFT platform since our founding, backed by Quincy Jones, over 80% of OneOf NFT collections are by Black or minority artists. There’s no better partner than The Breakfast Club to educate the mass audience about the importance of NFT technology to the music community.”

Portions of the proceeds from The Breakfast Club– OneOf collection will benefit causes supported by iHeartRadio’s New York City-based Hip Hop show. Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia states, “Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy are an awesome team to collaborate with Oneof to share the latest and greatest NFTs with their massive, diverse audience across iHeart’s broadcast radio, podcast, and streaming platforms.”