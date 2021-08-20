OnlyFans Creators Caught With Pants Down As Platform Bans Explicit Content

OnlyFans is a popular platform to find explicit content, where workers in the sex industry could monetize their content. But in a surprise announcement, the company is banning all x-rated content!

LAfter literally everyone and “they mommas” have posted their “special goodies” up on OnlyFans, pushing the X-RATED social media financials through the roof, the U.K.-based company will not allow pornographic content to exist on their site.

That means that many of the 130 million users that have adult entertainment-oriented pages will have to remove their sexually explicit content by October 1.

According to a statement by the company, “OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct. To ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

The banking partners and payout providers have asked the company to make these changes but are not asking them to stop your favorite influencers from getting naked … they want acceptable nakedness.

The site says in its site’s terms that the only nudity not accepted on the platform is public nudity that is recorded or broadcasted in places where public nudity is against the law.

Black Twitter went crazy hearing the news:

the onlyfans thing is good because i have already saved all the stuff I liked from your page and can now enjoy it in peace while you sweat in a chuck e cheese fursuit. i mean this genuinely — outwit outplay outgrimes👁‍🗨 (@actually_grimes) August 20, 2021

This onlyfans s### is f###### crazy though right. That was so many people's source of income. The entire platform is built on porn, and now it won't allow porn. — E-𝖘𝖕𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖘 (@scream_tank) August 20, 2021

People really think Onlyfans is the only site out there. Y’all just don’t know. — ✨Cre•2Chainz✨ (@Cre2ChainZ) August 20, 2021

There’s so many other platforms women who do Only Fans can switch over too.. in my opinion, it’s not over for them like some people might think .. — Gee (@LifeOfNoStress) August 20, 2021

Will people lose income, or will they just go to another site?

According to stats, Blac Chyna is the top earner on the site. She earns $20 million A MONTH. Bella Thorne clocks in at a distant second with $11 million, while Cardi B is #3 with $9 million in monthly earnings.

This story is developing.