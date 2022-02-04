Oprah Announces New “The Color Purple” Move Feat. Fantasia, Taraji, H.E.R, Halle Bailey & More

“The Color Purple” will return to the screens with a new star-studded cast, but, Oprah Winfrey warned, This ain’t your mama’s ‘Color Purple.’”

Fantasia jumped for joy at the news that she will play the character of “Celie” in a new movie based on “The Color Purple.”

The talented singer and actress first took on the role in the Broadway production of the book and film. That display earned her a prestigious Theater World Award in 2007 for Outstanding Broadway Debut Performance.

She expressed her pride in joining the cast in a heartfelt Instagram post, her emotions clear visible during the video.

“As I sit tonight and reflect on the journey my life has taken I believe I now understand what Redemption truly feels like.”

“The Color Purple” Returns

Oprah Winfrey, co-producer on the upcoming film said, “This ain’t your mama’s ‘Color Purple,” during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Additionally, Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Corey Hawkins, and Colman Domingo also appear in the film based on the 1982 book by Alice Walker.

A Surprise From Oprah

Meanwhile, Oprah surprised Danielle Brooks with the news that she would be reprising the role of “Sophia,” in the new “The Color Purple,”passing the baton to her. Danielle took on the character on Broadway while Oprah Winfrey played the original Sofia in the 1985 movie.

She shared a video of the moment she delivered the news and revealed the challenges the team experienced in casting for the roles.

“Every single character from #TheColorPurple has been made iconic over the last 40 years through different iterations,” she said. “From the Alice Walker novel to the Steven Spielberg movie to the Scott Sanders Broadway adaptations. Reimagining the beloved musical on to the big screen is a challenge,” she added. “But we as producers feel prepared to take it head on with the team we’ve brought together.”

Filming for “The Color Purple” begins in Georgia next month.