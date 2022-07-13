Orlando Brown’s Wild Comments About Bow Wow Leave Fans Concerned

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Orlando Brown claimed Bow Wow had “a bomb a** pu**y” during an interview with Funny Marco, leading fans to question his mental health.

Orlando Brown had the internet in a frenzy on Wednesday (Jul. 13) after clips from a recent interview with Funny Marco emerged, with the former That’s So Raven actor sharing some wild takes.

He mentioned Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Bow Wow, Raven Symone, and many other famous faces during the interview, leading social media to have a field day with him. While some dragged him for his comments, many fans showed concern over his mental health.

Orlando Brown Makes Bizarre Claim About Bow Wow

Orlando Brown received the most attention over his remarks about Bow Wow, claiming he has “a bomb ass p####.”

During the interview, Brown was asked about 106 & Park, which he said he hasn’t watched since the “Like Mike” actor was on the show. “I ain’t got no problem with Bow Wow,” he said before adding, “Bow Wow got a bomb ass p####.” Check out the clip below.

Though his expressions suggested he may be trolling, Orlando Brown has previously made similar comments concerning Nick Cannon. In 2020, the Wild “N Out host said he was praying for him after Brown claimed Cannon gave him oral sex.

Orlando Brown also addressed his issues with Mariah Carey, who he insisted on calling “Danielle,” in the interview with Funny Marco, claiming they’re “the same person.” He denied contacting her before quickly apologizing for DMing her after being challenged by the host. Brown then claimed he reached out because he wanted to do a song with her. He also denies saying anything inappropriate to her, despite reports stating otherwise.

When asked about the current status of his relationship with the Nickelodeon star, Orlando Brown then bizarrely claimed that Funny Marco is in fact, Nick Cannon.

In the past, Orlando Brown has been open about his drug abuse and mental health issues. Many fans were left with concerns after the interview aired. Check out some of the reactions on social media below.

This n#### Orlando Brown said Bow Wow had some good p#### and y'all still don't think drug addiction is public and mental health crisis. — 285 Slim (@SlimHeroics) July 13, 2022

Pray for Orlando Brown dawg — ICE: I Change Everyday (@OfficiallyIce) July 13, 2022

How Black Twitter is doing Orlando Brown after he shared things about Nick Cannon and Bow Wow that nobody wanted to know pic.twitter.com/bY3ageaDDZ — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) July 13, 2022

The way Orlando Brown just casually slid in the convo that Bow Wow has good cooch unprovoked..pic.twitter.com/EvVWursyQg — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) July 13, 2022

That interview with Funny Marco and Orlando Brown was so <<<<<< I really don’t see the humor in making fun of someone experiencing mental health issues. — Big Ash ♥️ (@fashionedxfaith) July 13, 2022

Orlando Brown: “Bow wow got some bomb a** pu**y”



Twitter: pic.twitter.com/perkY7mqcl — 🛫 (@StyledTee) July 13, 2022

Orlando Brown is back on his drugs or is he telling the truth😳🥴? pic.twitter.com/UwRuuq0Nsc — Kevin Gross (@BatmanNz20) July 13, 2022