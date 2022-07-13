Orlando Brown’s Wild Comments About Bow Wow Leave Fans Concerned

Orlando Brown had the internet in a frenzy on Wednesday (Jul. 13) after clips from a recent interview with Funny Marco emerged, with the former That’s So Raven actor sharing some wild takes.
He mentioned Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Bow Wow, Raven Symone, and many other famous faces during the interview, leading social media to have a field day with him. While some dragged him for his comments, many fans showed concern over his mental health.
Orlando Brown Makes Bizarre Claim About Bow Wow
Orlando Brown received the most attention over his remarks about Bow Wow, claiming he has “a bomb ass p####.”
During the interview, Brown was asked about 106 & Park, which he said he hasn’t watched since the “Like Mike” actor was on the show. “I ain’t got no problem with Bow Wow,” he said before adding, “Bow Wow got a bomb ass p####.” Check out the clip below.
Though his expressions suggested he may be trolling, Orlando Brown has previously made similar comments concerning Nick Cannon. In 2020, the Wild “N Out host said he was praying for him after Brown claimed Cannon gave him oral sex.
Orlando Brown also addressed his issues with Mariah Carey, who he insisted on calling “Danielle,” in the interview with Funny Marco, claiming they’re “the same person.” He denied contacting her before quickly apologizing for DMing her after being challenged by the host. Brown then claimed he reached out because he wanted to do a song with her. He also denies saying anything inappropriate to her, despite reports stating otherwise.
When asked about the current status of his relationship with the Nickelodeon star, Orlando Brown then bizarrely claimed that Funny Marco is in fact, Nick Cannon.
In the past, Orlando Brown has been open about his drug abuse and mental health issues. Many fans were left with concerns after the interview aired. Check out some of the reactions on social media below.