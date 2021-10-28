OTF Rapper Doodie Lo Denies Sexually Abusing Ex-Girlfriend’s Five-Year-Old Son

There are some very serious allegations leveled against Illinois-bred rapper Doodie Lo. The member of Lil Durk’s Only The Family (OTF) record label is accused of sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend’s 5-year-old son.

On Wednesday, stripper-turned-rapper FTN Bae posted an audio recording of a conversation with her son. The boy spoke about allegedly being assaulted by Doodie Lo. FTN Bae addressed the situation in a lengthy Instagram caption as well.

She wrote:

[Warning] What your hearing is my 5 year old son Wesley cry to me about what my ex boyfriend @otf_doodielo (david) did to him. For the last 2 months my son was pooping in his pants it was so bad i had to put diapers back on him. October 1st my son finally told me what had happened to him. i’m thankful to God because a lot of kids DONT speak up because they were scared just like my son. I have been dealing with this for almost a month and its been the hardest thing I HAVE EVER HAD TO DO IN MY LIFE & I WILL NOT remain quit for one more second. August 6th i had a show in Orlando & @otf_doodielo was at my house along with my roommate and my son and his 3 year old cousin. Once i left this SICK man welted 3 screws (that he found in my toolbox) and shoved them up my sons a###. Scared and afraid my son hid the screws outside so he “couldn’t find it & do it again” and never told me about it. He was trying to be sooo tough that he dealt with this for 2 months and it clearly was AFFECTING him. NEVER IN A MILLION YEARS i would think this would be my story (“my boyfriend sexually assaulting my son”) My son and my life will never be the same. This is not a sympathy post or a clout post this is simply me a heartbroken mother WHO IS DOING EVERYTHING i can do for justice for MY SON ! While i’m patiently waiting for the police to complete there investigation I NEEDED to speak up and expose this SICK MAN to warn other females with kids and maybe other girls who dealt with him should talk to there kids. This couldn’t have been his first time but he picked the right family to f### with. You just never know who people really are & what there capable of. Stay blessed 💔 @ftnbae_ Instagram

Doodie Lo Goes Live With His Lawyer

Doodie Lo decided to address the accusations by appearing on Instagram Live with an attorney. The lawyer suggested FTN Bae was lying about her client and that the influencer, formerly known as CurlyyRed, was possible in danger of being sued for defamation of character.

“I’m not sure what this young lady’s motives other than being upset and having ulterior motives that generally have nothing to do with if, or by whom, her child was assaulted,” stated the lawyer.

The attorney, who only identified herself as “Ariel,” claimed the audio provided by FTN Bae was “clearly edited.” She also accused FTN Bae of “harassing” Doodie Lo and being upset because “things didn’t work out her way.”

In addition, the attorney told Doodie Lo’s followers to report FTN Bae’s Instagram post as “bullying” or “false information.” The Instagram Live session included the lawyer stating, “Any and all legal remedies we have available will be pursued.”