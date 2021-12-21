R&B singer Maeta, who was signed by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation earlier this year, was bitten by a snake while shooting a music video.

Roc Nation artist Maeta had a rough interaction with a snake during a recent video shoot.

Maeta shared a clip of herself getting bitten by a snake while shooting a music video. The 21-year-old singer was laying on the ground with two snakes placed on her when one of them bit her chin.

“What I go through to make videos for y’all,” she wrote on Instagram.

Roc Nation signed Maeta earlier this year. In April, she released a seven-track EP titled Habits as her debut project for Jay-Z’s label.

“I can’t believe I’m officially part of the Roc Nation family!” Maeta told Variety. “I am so thankful to Omar [Grant], Shari [Bryant] and the rest of the team for embracing me and believing in my dream.”

Roc Nation Co-President Omar Grant added, “Maeta has one of those rare natural voices that will stop you in your tracks. When I heard her sing live for the first time, she already had the poise, presence, and instincts of a much more established artist. I’m so glad she is beginning her career at Roc Nation.”

Maeta dropped a remixed edition of Habits in August. Her most recent release, a single called “Swangin’ On Westheimer,” arrived on DSPs in December.