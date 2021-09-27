Outkast Reunites! Will We Be Getting New Music?

The two high school friends (and Dre’s son Seven) met up in Oregon to root for Big Boi’s son Cross during his recent football game.

There seems to have been an Outkast sighting on the West Coast. The two ATLiens linked up for a family day, with both rappers kicking it with their sons at a football game.

The boys, both Gen-Zers, didn’t mind hanging with their dads on Saturday, September 25 in Eugene, Oregon. Seven, André 3000’s child with singer Erykah Badu was in the stands with his pops and Uncle Big Boi. While Big Boi’s son, Cross, according to Black Enterprise was on the field as a member of the University of Oregon’s football team.

Big Boi posted on his Instagram a video of him and his partner at the Ducks game.

The “Sorry Ms. Jackson” duo was also snap and posted on social media by a fellow football celebrant.

The fan was lucky enough to nab the us-ie and post it on Twitter with the caption, “Coolest Duck game ever.”

Fans immediately went bonkers, hoping that a musical reunion will be in store for the rap icons. It has been over a decade since the two have paired to collaborate and give the world new tunes.

Hoping in the studio doesn’t sound too far-fetched after 3Stacks dropped one of the best verses of the year on the unreleased track, “Life of the Party.” The song was supposed to be on Kanye West’s highly anticipated Donda album. However, after hearing the completed song with a slick diss to Drake and Virgil “Off White” Abloh, Dré rescinded his approval.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the rapper said that he was disappointed with how the song was misrepresented and that he wanted the project to honor their mothers, both of who are deceased.

Maybe we are not getting new music but can celebrate the 25th Anniversary of their ATLiens album. Until then, let’s just celebrate these brothers, who have known each other since high school, connecting on the “dad tip.” Moreover, let’s celebrate them coming together for Cross. Cross’ college team is called the Ducks and they won a 41-19 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.